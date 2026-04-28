The Virginia Supreme Court has denied the request of Attorney General Jay Jones to allow state election officials to certify last week’s congressional redistricting referendum.

Seems totally reasonable to me – that the high court wouldn’t want to get the cart ahead of the horse on its final dispensation on the legal challenges of MAGAs.

Once a vote is certified, it’s hard to de-certify it, if you see where I’m going there.

Based on the accounts of Monday’s oral arguments, it seems to me that this one is going to be a 4-3 vote when it comes down.

It would still shock me if the final ruling in this case is to overturn two majority votes by the General Assembly and an election in which more than 3 million Virginians participated that ended with a majority approving mid-decade redistricting.

You know, if we want to continue to pretend that our system of governance is legitimate.