Here we go again: the MAGA judge down in Tazewell County, on the other side of the world, as far as the rest of Virginia is concerned, has issued an injunction in the MAGA case trying to upend the congressional redistricting literally approved hours ago by Virginia voters.

The likes of Ben Cline and John McGuire will tell you they don’t like Fairfax County, population: 1.16 million – telling the rest of Virginia how it can do things.

How about a single hayseed down in Tazewell County – population: 39,264 – telling the more than 3 million of us who voted in the referendum, sorry, but, my vote is more important.

ICYMI

“My office will immediately file an appeal in the Court of Appeals,” Attorney General Jay Jones said in a statement on Wednesday, as the ink on the injunction was still drying.

“As I said last night, Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night’s election in court.”

The Virginia Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the referendum case brought by Republicans next week, has already slapped down this Tazewell guy, Jack Hurley, twice.

These folks know no shame.

Support AFP!

AFP content is free – but we do have bills to pay. Like what you see from us each day? Pitch in and help us keep the community informed.

Marketplace



