Waynesboro: Virginia Museum of Natural History mobile display unit coming on Thursday
Arts & Culture, Local

Waynesboro: Virginia Museum of Natural History mobile display unit coming on Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia museum natural history waynesboro campus
Aerial sketch provided by the City of Waynesboro

The mobile display unit for the Virginia Museum of Natural History will be delivered to its new location in Constitution Park in Waynesboro on Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

The unit will be located at the site of the future Waynesboro campus of VMNH until the building is constructed.

The mobile unit is from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The unit will be rebranded and outfitted with the displays from VNMH.

“Receiving this mobile display unit is an exciting development that will allow VMNH to create temporary, indoor exhibit space directly on the site of the soon-to-be constructed museum campus in downtown Waynesboro,” said VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper. “Museum staff are currently hard at work designing exhibit displays for the unit, which we plan to open to the public in the coming months. We are incredibly grateful to VMFA for providing us with this exceptional exhibit venue and to Senator Emmett Hanger for his key role in facilitating the transfer of the unit to VMNH.”

Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta County) said the new exhibit will help the museum establish a presence in Waynesboro.

“I am pleased this arrangement could be worked out so the Museum of Natural History can establish a presence in Waynesboro immediately, while we continue the process of planning and funding for the establishment of a state-of-the-art branch location for the museum here in Waynesboro,” said Hanger.

In addition to the mobile display unit, city and VMNH staff have updated the “future site sign” located in the parking lot with new graphics and updated information.

For more information on the Waynesboro campus, visit https://www.vmnh.net/projects/waynesboro-campus

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

