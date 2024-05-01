$10K grants available to Virginia programs with goal to grow the agriculture industry

If you are a non-profit with a goal to grow the agriculture industry, Farm Credit of the Virginias may be able to help you with funding.

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative, is now accepting applications for the third cycle of grant opportunities through its Charitable Contributions Fund.

Grants will be awarded for up to $10,000 in funding.

Through the Farm Credit of the Virginias Charitable Contributions Fund, the cooperative supports and builds stronger partnerships with organizations that preserve and promote farmers and families in its rural communities.

The program allows the association to meet its mission to serve the agriculture industry by investing in the growth of agricultural programming.

Funding will be considered for charitable projects that are either located in Farm Credit of the Virginias’ 96-county territory or that serve communities where Farm Credit of the Virginias conducts business.

Grants will only be awarded to non-profit groups and organizations and will not be awarded to individuals or private farms.

Grant applications for the current funding cycle will be accepted through July 1. Grants will be awarded in August 2024.

Applications and additional program details is available at https://www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/ccf