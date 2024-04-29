Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
Politics, US & World

ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
TikTok
(© rh2010– stock.adobe.com)

In response to United States legislation banning TikTok if parent company ByteDance does not sell the social media app, the parent company said it will not sell.

ByteDance, a Chinese-based company subject to the whims of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), prefers to shut down the app in the U.S. after exhausting legal options, Reuters reported Friday.

Although TikTok is a small share of the parent company’s total revenue, TikTok’s algorithms are considered core to ByteDance’s operations worldwide. A shutdown of the app in the U.S. limits impact on ByteDance’s business and allows it to keep the core algorithms.

ByteDance posted on media platform Toutiao on Thursday that it did not have plans to sell TikTok. When Reuters asked for comment, a TikTok spokesperson referred to the statement on Toutiao.

On Wednesday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said that TikTok expects to win a legal challenge to block the American legislation. TikTok has 170 million subscribers in the U.S.

The American legislation is necessary following concern by lawmakers that China could access American data or use TikTok for surveillance of Americans. President Joe Biden’s signature on the legislation requires that TikTok be sold by January 19, 2025. Biden would have an option of extending the deadline by three months if ByteDance shows progress.

In 2023, ByteDance’s revenues rose to nearly $120 billion from $80 billion in 2022, according to Reuters sources.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin poses for photos with troops in Germany, for some unknown reason
2 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
3 Virginia ships off to Boston, in search of pitching depth, which it may have found
4 Record-setting Virginia wideout Malik Washington goes to Miami Dolphins in 2024 NFL Draft
5 Virginia farmers opening strawberry stands and fields ahead of schedule this spring

Latest News

EMU
Local, Schools

DEI vice president at EMU honored with Chamber leadership award

Crystal Graham
brian o'connor uva baseball fenway park
Sports

What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Chris Graham

If you ever wondered how much actual coaching a big-time college coach does, I can tell you, after sitting two seats over from Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor at Fenway Park in Boston last week, it’s a lot.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Chesterfield County

Crystal Graham

A 37-year-old man from Midlothian died Monday after a crash on the exit ramp to I-295 in Chesterfield County.

tony bennett uva basketball
Sports

Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?

Chris Graham
softball
Sports

Virginia closes out another weekend series with win, defeating Georgia Tech, 4-3

Chris Graham
uva baseball boston college
Sports

Virginia ships off to Boston, in search of pitching depth, which it may have found

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin germany
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin poses for photos with troops in Germany, for some unknown reason

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status