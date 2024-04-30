CoArt Gallery to host artist Karen Rosasco for opening reception on Friday

CoArt Gallery in Staunton will host an opening reception for its featured artist for May, Karen Rosasco, on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

Rosasco’s “Shaping the Space” exhibit is an exploration of dividing the blank surface into a cohesive composition of interesting shapes using acrylic and collage.

Rosasco will be available during the opening reception to discuss her artwork.

Live music will by Daydreams. There will be a drawing for an artwork prize at 6 p.m.

The event is part of First Friday in Downtown Staunton.

Light refreshments will be provided.

CoArt Gallery is located at 22 W. Beverley St. in Staunton.