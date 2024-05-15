Countries
College gallery space to transform to art studio during residency this summer
Arts & Media, Local

College gallery space to transform to art studio during residency this summer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Eric Kniss
Eric Kniss, photo courtesy of Bridgewater College

An associate professor of art will use gallery space as an art studio using clay powder to create new, temporary sculptures at Bridgewater College this summer.

Eric Kniss will create an exhibit of installation art during a residency in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery from June 6 through Aug. 15.

“The reason for opening the space to the public while I am working is to continue my exploration of the performative aspects of making art,” Kniss said. “I’m also genuinely interested in having conversations about what I’m doing and why.”

Kniss holds a master of fine arts in art from UNC Greensboro, a bachelor of fine arts in ceramics from Bethel College and an associate of art degree from Hesston College.

Having grown up in India until his family returned to the United States when he was 8 years old, Kniss describes himself as a “third culture kid,” or someone whose formative years were influenced by both the mainstream culture and the differing culture to which their parents belong.

He credits the “fragmented sense of belonging in the world” that third culture children often develop with directly influencing his passion for art.

“For me making art is about being present and located in the world in a tangible, concrete way. When I’m making art, I belong in the world, and the thing I’m making becomes a marker of my place,” Kniss said.

The Beverly Perdue Art Gallery, located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons, will be open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Kniss is working in the space.

Following Kniss’ residency, his finished work will be on display during the gallery’s first exhibition cycle from Aug. 26, through Sept. 25.

A reception and artist talk will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

