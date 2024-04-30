Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Schola Cantorum to present concert Sunday; promises to be a ‘splendid afternoon’
Arts & Media, Local

Schola Cantorum to present concert Sunday; promises to be a ‘splendid afternoon’

Crystal Graham
Published date:

schola cantorum of waynesboro spring concert flyer Schola Cantorum of Waynesboro will present their spring concert “An American Portrait” on Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro.

Directed by Adam Phillips, the concert will celebrate the works of American composers such as Aaron Copeland, Samuel Barber, Charles Ives, Jester Hairston, Robert Shaw, Alice Parker and more, concluding with a version of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Peter Wilhousky.

“This will be Adam’s second concert with us. During Covid, our group dwindled in size. Under Adam’s direction our membership has almost doubled, and we are back to our full membership,” said Judy Mosedale, president of the group. “He has brought lots of energy. This promises to be a splendid afternoon.”

Admission is free with a free-will offering collected at intermission.

Schola Cantorum is a volunteer group of both professional musicians and life-long singers. They meet every Tuesday from September through May and perform twice a year.

Auditions are held in August and September.

For more information, visit www.scholawaynesboro.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

Karen Rosasco shaping the space coart exhibit
Arts & Media, Local

CoArt Gallery to host artist Karen Rosasco for opening reception on Friday

Crystal Graham
mental health support
Health, Local

Charlottesville substance abuse treatment center to host open house May 28

Crystal Graham

A treatment center for substance abuse disorders will host its grand opening of the intensive outpatient program during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

COVID-19 n95 mask
Health, Local

Four years later, masks finally coming off at UVA Health doctors offices

Chris Graham

I had a doctor’s appointment at UVA Health today, my annual follow-up from the pulmonary embolism that almost took me down in 2021.

jmu
Local, Schools

Furious Flower Poetry Center syllabus project to receive award for excellence

Crystal Graham
empty computer lab
Schools, Virginia

Lab schools in the works for UVA, Clifton Forge’s Mountain Gateway Community College

Rebecca Barnabi
lgbtq school
Politics, Schools, US & World

Republican AGs play trans kids in bathrooms for political points again

Chris Graham
Zhykierra Zhane Guy
Public Safety, Virginia

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on 2022 Virginia cold case

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status