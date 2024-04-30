Schola Cantorum to present concert Sunday; promises to be a ‘splendid afternoon’

Schola Cantorum of Waynesboro will present their spring concert “An American Portrait” on Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Waynesboro.

Directed by Adam Phillips, the concert will celebrate the works of American composers such as Aaron Copeland, Samuel Barber, Charles Ives, Jester Hairston, Robert Shaw, Alice Parker and more, concluding with a version of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Peter Wilhousky.

“This will be Adam’s second concert with us. During Covid, our group dwindled in size. Under Adam’s direction our membership has almost doubled, and we are back to our full membership,” said Judy Mosedale, president of the group. “He has brought lots of energy. This promises to be a splendid afternoon.”

Admission is free with a free-will offering collected at intermission.

Schola Cantorum is a volunteer group of both professional musicians and life-long singers. They meet every Tuesday from September through May and perform twice a year.

Auditions are held in August and September.

For more information, visit www.scholawaynesboro.org.