Podcast: Logano wins kinda boring race, but all the talk was about the fight

Joey Logano won a snoozer of a NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Sunday night at North Wilkesboro, in which he led 199 of the 200 laps, but while the race itself was nothing to write home about, well …

There was the dustup between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch after their Lap 1 swapping-of-paint that gave us something to talk about.

Rod Mullins joins the show to break it all down, and to share his insight into the attempt by Kyle Larson at the Indy 500-Coca Cola 600 double this coming weekend.

