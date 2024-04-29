Countries

What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them

Crystal Graham
What the Fluff owner Hannah Richardson
Former Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center executive director Hannah Richardson has found a new passion: grooming cats and dogs.

Richardson, 30, of Grottoes, has teamed up with Mine Branch Dog Ranch in Crimora to share space for her new business: What The Fluff.

“I knew I wanted to work with animals from a young age,” said Richardson. “A background in animal rescue sparked a passion in me to combine animal care and community engagement.”

Richardson moved to the Shenandoah Valley to attend college and graduated from James Madison University. She planted roots in Augusta County and transitioned into grooming three years ago.

“Working at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center was one of the hardest, yet most rewarding, experiences for me,” she said. “It opened my eyes to the needs of animals in our community and instilled a passion in me to provide support to pet owners in Augusta County on how to best care for their pets.”

Richardson’s time at the SVASC inspired her to operate her new grooming business with the goal of catering to each dog’s individual needs, especially dogs that may be more timid. She also hopes to provide some educational opportunities for pet owners.

“Creating a positive grooming experience for each pet is my number one goal. Among a variety of techniques, I will be grooming pets one at a time to maintain a calm environment and reduce anxiety in pets that are especially nervous,” said Richardson.

Richardson is excited for her future as business owner and pet groomer. She looks forward to getting settled in her new role and then giving back to the community.

“My passion has always been to help animals in need, and opening What The Fluff, is the purfect opportunity to use my professional skills as a pet groomer to help those animals,” Richardson said. “I am very passionate about giving pet owners the skills and knowledge they need to provide a quality life for their pets.”

