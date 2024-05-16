Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg: Pilot program tests extending city transit hours to 9:30 p.m.
Local

Harrisonburg: Pilot program tests extending city transit hours to 9:30 p.m.

Crystal Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg bus stop
Image courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has extended the hours for transit routes as part of a pilot program.

Riders can utilize city transit and paratransit routes from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This service will be available as part of the pilot program through Aug. 10.

Service would normally cease at 6:15 p.m. during the week and 5:15 p.m. on Saturdays.

HDPT hopes the extended hours are a benefit, especially for those looking for a way to get home from work in the evenings.

“Customer service is one of our most valued priorities, and finding more ways to meet the needs of our community while getting them where they need to be safely and on time is paramount,” said Gerald Gatobu, HDPT director. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide these extended hours, so our riders have a reliable method of transportation morning, noon and night.”

Transit routes and maps are available online.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New Waynesboro High School hire left Ohio job due to sexual-misconduct allegations
2 Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?
3 Tony Bennett has two years left on his contract: What does this mean for UVA Basketball?
4 Waynesboro traffic garden, greenway to provide a safe space to learn to ride a bike
5 Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Shonn Bell-Waynesboro High School football story

Latest News

woman struggling on phone sad
Health, Local

VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders

Crystal Graham
bob good
Politics, US & World

Bob Good skips work to join Republican chorus helping Trump get around gag order

Chris Graham

Bob Good, who wants another two years to represent Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Nelson County and the rest of the Fifth District in Congress, skipped out on his day job on Thursday to tell lies on behalf of disgraced ex-president Donald Trump.

staunton
Arts & Media, Local

Hot off the press: Finally, Staunton’s own book festival will turn the page on October 19

Rebecca Barnabi

Staunton will host its first city-wide literary event, the Queen City Word Fest, a celebration of words and literature, on October 19, 2024.

parking space
Politics, Schools, US & World

Congresswoman McClellan sponsors bill to amend Virginia 529, allow for parking expenses

Rebecca Barnabi
baltimore orioles
Sports

Holliday, Kjerstad have big days at the plate in Norfolk Tides matinee loss

Chris Graham
Seneca Johnston
Schools, Virginia

Loudoun County student working on plan for equine center that caters to the deaf community

Crystal Graham
carla williams
Sports

More fun with public-records requests: A look at UVA Football season-ticket sales

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status