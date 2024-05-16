Harrisonburg: Pilot program tests extending city transit hours to 9:30 p.m.

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has extended the hours for transit routes as part of a pilot program.

Riders can utilize city transit and paratransit routes from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This service will be available as part of the pilot program through Aug. 10.

Service would normally cease at 6:15 p.m. during the week and 5:15 p.m. on Saturdays.

HDPT hopes the extended hours are a benefit, especially for those looking for a way to get home from work in the evenings.

“Customer service is one of our most valued priorities, and finding more ways to meet the needs of our community while getting them where they need to be safely and on time is paramount,” said Gerald Gatobu, HDPT director. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide these extended hours, so our riders have a reliable method of transportation morning, noon and night.”

Transit routes and maps are available online.