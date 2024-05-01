Richmond Police asking public for help after homicide last night on Chamberlayne Avenue

Richmond Police responded to a call last night on Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of gunfire and found an adult male dead at the scene.

Daniel Mallory, 36, of Richmond, was found down and unresponsive in an alley at 9:20 p.m. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Detectives are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Anyone who heard shots in the area or anyone who saw suspicious activity last night is asked to call investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.