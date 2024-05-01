Countries
Home Richmond Police asking public for help after homicide last night on Chamberlayne Avenue
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police asking public for help after homicide last night on Chamberlayne Avenue

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police responded to a call last night on Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of gunfire and found an adult male dead at the scene.

Daniel Mallory, 36, of Richmond, was found down and unresponsive in an alley at 9:20 p.m. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Detectives are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Anyone who heard shots in the area or anyone who saw suspicious activity last night is asked to call investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

