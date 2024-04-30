Furious Flower Poetry Center syllabus project to receive award for excellence

The Furious Flower Poetry Center will be recognized for its syllabus project which includes lesson plans, writing prompts and resources as a companion to its annual conference.

The center will be the recipient of the 2025 Divergent Award for Excellence in Implementation of Literacy in a Digital Age.

The award is given by the Initiative for Literacy in a Digital Age Research. Representatives from the poetry center have been invited to share their work as part of the Literacy in a Digital Age lecture series in April 2025.

The ceremony is held annually to recognize the Divergent Award winners and for the award winners to share their expertise in the field.

The Furious Flower Poetry Center received the award for The Furious Flower Syllabus Project: Opening the World of Black Poetry, which references the works of more than 150 critically acclaimed poets.

In addition to providing critical tools and resources related to the teaching of Black poetry, the syllabus project will serve as a pedagogical companion to the 2024 Furious Flower Conference, to be held September 18-21 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

The award was established in 2016 to recognize the indelible contributions of educators and scholars who have dedicated their careers to the theoretical and practical study of 21st Century literacies.