Breaking it down: Virginia receives $55 million to improve affordable housing units

More than $55 million in federal funding is coming to Virginia to improve affordable housing.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s capital fund program, which annually provides funds to Public Housing Agencies to build, renovate and modernize public housing in their communities.

The Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority received more than $1.3 million and Waynesboro received just over $600,000 in funding.

“All Virginians deserve access to safe, affordable housing,” said the U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in a joint news release. “We’re glad this federal funding will help our communities expand, renovate, and improve affordable housing units, and will continue to do all that we can to expand access to affordable housing in Virginia.”

The redevelopment & housing authority funding was distributed to the following localities:

$14,365,691 Richmond

$10,700,670 Norfolk

$4,923,972 Roanoke

$3,658,188 Newport News

$2,214,776 Portsmouth

$2,047,487 Alexandria

$1,714,697 Chesapeake

$1,608,481 Danville

$1,584,848 Suffolk

$1,361,850 Charlottesville

$1,266,189 Petersburg

$1,244,327 Lynchburg

$1,207,251 Hopewell

$1,177,309 Bristol

$1,013,715 Hampton

$895,502 Cumberland Plateau

$806,492 Marion

$753,444 Norton

$739,207 Wytheville

$627,569 Wise County

$619,466 Waynesboro

$382,263 Williamsburg

$299,312 Scott County

$193,411 Lee County

$103,565 Abingdon

$7,139 Franklin

Capital grants may be used to address maintenance needs, reduce vacancies, relocate residents, fund programs supporting economic self-sufficiency, support resident security, safety, and homeownership activities, integrate utility management and energy saving measures and make other improvements.

