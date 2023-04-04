HUD awards Arlington $3 million for homelessness efforts

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $3 million in competitive funding to Arlington County’s Continuum of Care for Homelessness.

These CoC grants will support the county’s efforts, along with nonprofit providers, to quickly rehouse individuals and families experiencing homelessness and provide support, while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness.

“HUD funding is a vital part of Arlington’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness,” said Arlington County’s Department of Human Services Director Anita Friedman. “This announcement confirms that our strategic planning, policy development, and service delivery are effective and that we are changing lives for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. Arlington’s CoC continues to raise the bar and I am grateful to the county staff, non-profit partners, and people with lived experience who make up the Arlington Continuum of Care.”

HUD grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Because grants are competitive, localities must demonstrate need as well as an ability to address those needs.

About the Arlington County CoC

The Arlington County Continuum of Care, a core network of interconnected programs and services, has spent over a decade strengthening its crisis response system to prevent homelessness at every opportunity and resolve it by swiftly connecting individuals and families to permanent housing. The CoC works in alignment with state and federal resources and partners working to address homelessness at the regional and national levels.

Arlington’s CoC develops strategies and assists people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The CoC works toward the shared goals of preventing homelessness before it occurs and returning individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness to stable housing as quickly as possible.

Guided by its mission, principles, best practices, and Action Plan for Ending Homelessness, the CoC is working to prevent and end homelessness in the Arlington community.