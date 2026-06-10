Albemarle County: Fire at Miller School displaces apartment residents

A structure fire on the campus of The Miller School of Albemarle has displaced residents of several apartments on the grounds.

The fire was reported at 8:13 a.m., according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, which reported that smoke and flames were coming out of roof of the attic space of a building in the 950 block of Samuel Miller Loop.

One adult was able to self-evacuate without injury.

One apartment unit sustained damage from fire in this incident. Other apartment units are unable to be occupied due to loss of power.

The displaced residents are being assisted by The Miller School.

The cause of the fire was determined by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office to be a mechanical failure with an attic vent fan.

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