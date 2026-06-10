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Albemarle County: Fire at Miller School displaces apartment residents

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © MargJohnsonVA

A structure fire on the campus of The Miller School of Albemarle has displaced residents of several apartments on the grounds.

The fire was reported at 8:13 a.m., according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue, which reported that smoke and flames were coming out of roof of the attic space of a building in the 950 block of Samuel Miller Loop.

One adult was able to self-evacuate without injury.

One apartment unit sustained damage from fire in this incident. Other apartment units are unable to be occupied due to loss of power.

The displaced residents are being assisted by The Miller School.

The cause of the fire was determined by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office to be a mechanical failure with an attic vent fan.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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