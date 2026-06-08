Donate
Donate
Home Bridgewater College program will help students become AI literate
Local

Bridgewater College program will help students become AI literate

Chris Graham
Published date:
artificial intelligence
Photo: © Kaikoro/stock.adobe.com

AI is destined to put us all out of work, but that might be a while. In the meantime, Bridgewater College is offering coursework to help its students be conversant in AI literacy, on their way to irrelevance.

The 12-credit certificate from the Nolen School of Business and Professional Studies at Bridgewater College will launch in the fall.

Naturally, the coursework will be completed online.

“With the growth of AI, it is easier than ever to get information, but it is not easy to know if it is good information. This certificate focuses on information literacy, critical thinking and the ethical ramifications of AI usage, among other topics. We believe this certificate will build a foundation of knowledge for students going into 21st century careers,” said Dr. Barbara Long, the dean of the Nolen School.

Dr. Long will almost certainly be retired before AI takes over the work of college deans.

The AI literacy certificate being offered at BC is, per a press release from the school, “designed to help students learn to use AI tools effectively in academic and professional settings.”

“Students will learn how to determine when to use AI, create better AI prompts, detect AI-generated material and explore the ethical standards and legal issues around AI usage,” the release tells us.

This is how AI will take over.

I mean, it’s already getting us to do what it wants us to do.

It can’t take over the world if 98 percent of us are just using AI to create photos of rivals as members of the Insane Clown Posse.

For more information on this program at Bridgewater College, which can help you get into the good graces of the AI overlords, visit bridgewater.edu/AIcertificate.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Residents raise issue with dangerous stormwater channel
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Latest News

friendly city safe space
Local

Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever

Chris Graham
money baseball
Baseball

SEC Baseball, again, dominant in June; ACC Baseball, again, dominated

Chris Graham

The SEC, again, is dominant in college baseball – this year, historically so, getting a record five schools into the eight-team College World Series.

ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline wants your photos for some dumb congressional time capsule

Chris Graham

The Ben Cline congressional office emailed a letter from the MAGA congressman to Sixth District residents on Monday about some time capsule thing that the Congress is doing for America250.

american flag
Politics, U.S. & World

Un-Happy Birthday, USA: It’s hard to celebrate an America in regress

Chris Graham
chris feifs uva lacrosse
Etc.

UVA Lacrosse: Cassese hires Vermont head coach Chris Feifs to staff

Chris Graham
AR15 firearm
Politics, Virginia

Hospitals, sheriffs and prosecutors, and their different approaches to gun violence

Chris Graham
FIFA world cup soccer
Etc.

Mbappe vs Haaland: The World Cup group stage clash that defines a new era

Michael Cage
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status