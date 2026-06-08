AI is destined to put us all out of work, but that might be a while. In the meantime, Bridgewater College is offering coursework to help its students be conversant in AI literacy, on their way to irrelevance.

The 12-credit certificate from the Nolen School of Business and Professional Studies at Bridgewater College will launch in the fall.

Naturally, the coursework will be completed online.

“With the growth of AI, it is easier than ever to get information, but it is not easy to know if it is good information. This certificate focuses on information literacy, critical thinking and the ethical ramifications of AI usage, among other topics. We believe this certificate will build a foundation of knowledge for students going into 21st century careers,” said Dr. Barbara Long, the dean of the Nolen School.

Dr. Long will almost certainly be retired before AI takes over the work of college deans.

The AI literacy certificate being offered at BC is, per a press release from the school, “designed to help students learn to use AI tools effectively in academic and professional settings.”

“Students will learn how to determine when to use AI, create better AI prompts, detect AI-generated material and explore the ethical standards and legal issues around AI usage,” the release tells us.

This is how AI will take over.

I mean, it’s already getting us to do what it wants us to do.

It can’t take over the world if 98 percent of us are just using AI to create photos of rivals as members of the Insane Clown Posse.

For more information on this program at Bridgewater College, which can help you get into the good graces of the AI overlords, visit bridgewater.edu/AIcertificate.

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