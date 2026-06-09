A car full of teens struck a large rock in the road on U.S. 250 west of Staunton late Monday night, forcing the car off the highway and into an embankment, leading to two having to be airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred in the 2500 block of Churchville Avenue in Augusta County at 11:34 p.m., per a report from Virginia State Police.

The teens, in a 2013 Hyundai Veloster, were traveling east on U.S. 250.

The location where the accident occurred is about four miles west of the Staunton city limits.

The two teens who were airlifted were not wearing seat belts, according to VSP.

One is 18, and could thus be identified – Ruby Walker, 18, of Staunton.

The other four occupants, including the driver, were teen juveniles.

The crash remains under investigation.

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