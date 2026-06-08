Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever

Friendly City Safe Space is debuting something this coming Saturday that it’s calling the Friendly City Pride Market as part of Best.Weekend.Ever, in collaboration with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

“We have wanted to build more opportunities to better support LGBTQ+ folks, and are so excited to bring this idea to life this year,” said Dandy Knopf, site director of Friendly City Safe Space, a program of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center.

The Friendly City Pride Market will be held on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at 188 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg.

The Pride Market will showcase queer, trans, gender-expansive, BIPOC, disabled, and marginalized small businesses, makers, and artists from across the Shenandoah Valley.

Vendors include:

Airyfaery Creations

Blue Pony Pottery

Bubbles By the Burg

Deviant Kreations

Emnis Medallions

Obscenely Awesome

Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance

Simon Laboratories

Sweetmxnster

Tembeti’s Art

Walton Wear Tie Dye

Zach Gesford Art

For a full list of Best.Weekend.Ever events and activities, visit: downtownharrisonburg.org/best-weekend-ever

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