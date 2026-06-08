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Home Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever
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Harrisonburg: Friendly City Pride Market debuting at Best.Weekend.Ever

Chris Graham
Published date:
friendly city safe space
Photo: Friendly City Safe Space

Friendly City Safe Space is debuting something this coming Saturday that it’s calling the Friendly City Pride Market as part of Best.Weekend.Ever, in collaboration with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

“We have wanted to build more opportunities to better support LGBTQ+ folks, and are so excited to bring this idea to life this year,” said Dandy Knopf, site director of Friendly City Safe Space, a program of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center.

The Friendly City Pride Market will be held on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at 188 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg.

The Pride Market will showcase queer, trans, gender-expansive, BIPOC, disabled, and marginalized small businesses, makers, and artists from across the Shenandoah Valley.

Vendors include:

  • Airyfaery Creations
  • Blue Pony Pottery
  • Bubbles By the Burg
  • Deviant Kreations
  • Emnis Medallions
  • Obscenely Awesome
  • Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance
  • Simon Laboratories
  • Sweetmxnster
  • Tembeti’s Art
  • Walton Wear Tie Dye
  • Zach Gesford Art

For a full list of Best.Weekend.Ever events and activities, visit: downtownharrisonburg.org/best-weekend-ever

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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