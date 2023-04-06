Select housing voucher waiting lists in Albemarle County are now open

Waiting lists for Albemarle County’s Housing Choice, Treesdale three-bedroom, Crozet Meadows and Scottsville School Apartments voucher programs are now open.

These programs provide monthly rental subsidies to help families seek and obtain safe and affordable housing.

Due to the high demand for vouchers, the Albemarle County Department of Social Service’s Office of Housing moved to a lottery-based waiting list system in 2022. Once the application period closes, a fixed number of completed applications will be randomly selected and those applicants will be placed into available spots.

The voucher program is designed to assist eligible families with their housing needs.

Participants pay approximately 30 percent of their adjusted income towards rent with the Albemarle County Office of Housing paying the remaining balance through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After gaining waiting list admittance, ACOH ranks families, considering local preferences, which helps families in certain situations rise to the top of the waiting list.

These preferences include those that are:

experiencing homelessness and/or previously experienced homelessness

families who live, work, or have been hired to work in Albemarle County

current members of the U.S. Armed Forces

veterans who were discharged or released from service under conditions other than dishonorable

surviving spouses of veterans

families that include victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking

disabled persons or families with a disabled member

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, April 13.

For more information, visit albemarle.org