Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home JMU students to roll up sleeves to celebrate Arbor Day by volunteering on Friday
Climate, Local

JMU students to roll up sleeves to celebrate Arbor Day by volunteering on Friday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
two people using spade to plant a tree
(© Charlie’s – stock.adobe.com)

A James Madison University professor and research students plan to roll up their sleeves on Friday hosting a tree and shrub planning event in celebration of Arbor Day.

Mikaela Schmitt-Harsh, an interdisciplinary liberal studies professor, runs an Edible Forest Garden on the hillside near King Hall on the JMU campus in Harrisonburg.

Schmitt-Harsh will lead a student volunteer day between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Students are invited to learn about the garden and pitch in to plant shrubs, herbs and trees.

Arbor Day celebrates and promotes the planting, care and appreciation of trees. It serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of trees in the environment, both ecologically and culturally, said Schmitt-Harsh.

The Edible Forest Garden was established in 2021 and is about half an acre in size. There is a large variety of plants in the garden, including fruit trees such as apples, figs, Asian pears and persimmons.

The garden also has a diverse assemblage of perennial herbaceous plants such as lemon thyme, lemon balm, spearmint, chocolate mint and rosemary.

Anyone who visits the forest garden may harvest crops.

“We haven’t yet experienced surplus years whereby ‘extra’ produce is available. In such a case we intend to donate produce to the JMU campus pantry, during the fall and spring semesters, or to community food banks, during the summer months,” said Schmitt-Harsh.

The site is used by students for class and independent research projects that focus on biodiversity-, agriculture- and forestry-related topics.

More information about the Edible Forest Garden can be found at https://sites.lib.jmu.edu/foodforest/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
2 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
3 Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle
4 Mailbag: Can Jay Woolfolk be the solution to Virginia’s pitching issues?
5 UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Latest News

police
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg Police ask public for help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Crystal Graham
school classroom
Schools, Virginia

State BOE approves six more Lab Schools in Southwest, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia BOE today approved the establishment of six more Lab Schools from Southwest Virginia to Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.

newspapers
Arts & Media, Politics, US & World

Divide and conquer: The government’s propaganda of fear and fake news

John Whitehead

“Nothing is real,” observed John Lennon, and that’s especially true of politics.

lacrosse
Sports

Family of former lacrosse player, foundation provide grant to boost mental-health supports for UVA athletes

Crystal Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides drop Thursday matinee to Gwinnett Stripers in extras, 2-1

Chris Graham
broadband internet
Politics, US & World

500K Virginians benefit from ACP: We need to ensure they aren’t forced offline

Morgan Jameson
prescription medication
Health, Sports

Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority joins AG Miyares in awareness of ‘One Pill Can Kill’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status