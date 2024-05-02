Southern Environmental Law Center reports Dominion wind project moving forward despite lawsuit

Dominion Energy says it will still move forward with construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project in early May, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, which supports the effort.

This week, a federal judge asked for clarification on the plans for protecting endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The project, SELC said, is critical for Virginia’s clean energy future and to address climate change. The project would power 900,000 homes.

“We’ve seen time and time again fossil fuel funded groups that have no interest in protecting endangered whales trying to stop offshore wind development simply to push their own agendas forward,” said Grayson Holmes, a senior attorney in SELC’s Virginia office. “These groups disingenuously sought an emergency order to block construction during the window of time when most right whales have moved out of Virginia’s waters.

“Despite efforts to stall it, the CVOW project is an example of offshore wind done right.”

The Heartland Institute, the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow and the National Legal and Policy Center are suing Dominion and the Biden Administration claiming they have not done the legally required research to determine the project won’t harm the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale.

In Monday’s hearing, Judge AliKhan questioned Dominion Energy on approval by the federal government for its five mitigation plans, the coalition reported.

The judge ordered Dominion to file a status report on approval by this Friday, May 3.

She also ordered Dominion and the Biden Administration to file their response to the coalition’s lawsuit by May 6 and for the coalition to file its response by May 9.

The judge is expected to rule on the preliminary injunction shortly thereafter, according to a news release sent by The Heartland Institute Wednesday.

