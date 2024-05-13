Virginia awarded more than $14M in federal funding for three conservation projects

The Department of Agriculture has awarded the Commonwealth $14,070,000 in federal funding for three conservation projects.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia announced the funding today is courtesy of the Department of Agriculture’s Forest Legacy Program (FLP), and made possible through annual Land and Water Conservation Funding (LWCF) as well as the Inflation Reduction Act.

“We are proud to announce this funding to support conservation efforts, protect wildlife, and help Virginians safeguard our natural lands for generations to come,” the senators said. “This funding will preserve thousands of acres of scenic land and boost outdoor recreation, a critical part of local economies across the Commonwealth.”

The funding is as follows:

The Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve Expansion Project in Floyd and Carroll counties will receive $9,500,000 in Land and Water Conservation Funding to protect 3,311 acres of the Southern Appalachian Rich Cove Forest and productive white pine, as well as nearly 14 miles of mountain streams at the headwaters of the New River. The funding will secure public access to outdoor recreation activities, alleviate pressure on existing Preserve resources, and support the tourism economy of surrounding communities.

The Assamoosic Pinelands State Forest Project in Southampton County will receive $3,265,000in federal funding courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act to establish a new state forest. The state-recognized Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia will enter into a co-stewardship agreement with the Virginia Department of Forestry and The Nature Conservancy to collaboratively manage the property in the center of the former Nottoway Indian Tribe reservation.

The Cedar Mountain Project in Albemarle County will receive $1,305,000in federal funding courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act to construct a conservation easement that will protect 767 acres of family-owned forestland. The project will help ensure the Appalachian Corridor’s protection and enhance critical habitat connectivity and climate resiliency in the region.

