Augusta County man arrested, charged with sexual battery of young child

A Stuarts Draft man is in custody on an aggravated sexual battery charge involving a female child under the age of 13.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of arrested Joseph Emmanuel Trust, 38, of Stuarts Draft, on Wednesday.

Trust, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, was arrested without incident, and he has been ordered held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

According to the release, sheriff’s office investigators, working in tandem with Shenandoah Valley Child Protective Services, launched an investigation for a possible sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators subsequently identified a possible victim, a female child less than thirteen years of age.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can contact Investigator Leo Cancino at 540-245-5333.