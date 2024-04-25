Countries
Home Augusta County man arrested, charged with sexual battery of young child
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County man arrested, charged with sexual battery of young child

Chris Graham
Published date:
Joseph Trust
Joseph Trust. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A Stuarts Draft man is in custody on an aggravated sexual battery charge involving a female child under the age of 13.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of arrested Joseph Emmanuel Trust, 38, of Stuarts Draft, on Wednesday.

Trust, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office, was arrested without incident, and he has been ordered held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

According to the release, sheriff’s office investigators, working in tandem with Shenandoah Valley Child Protective Services, launched an investigation for a possible sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators subsequently identified a possible victim, a female child less than thirteen years of age.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can contact Investigator Leo Cancino at 540-245-5333.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

