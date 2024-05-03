Waynesboro Farmers Market returns Saturday with more than 30 vendors

The Waynesboro Farmers Market returns Saturday and features farm-fresh vegetables and homemade jams.

The annual market, operated by Project Grows, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.

Through Virginia Fresh Match, consumers may double their benefits at the market. Visit the Double SNAP table to learn more.

Farm Market Fresh vouchers can be used to purchase fruits and vegetables.

The farmers market is located at 215 W. Main St. under the pavilion in Constitution Park in Waynesboro.

For more information, visit Project Grows online.

Market vendors

The farmers market includes more than 30 rotating vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal goods, handmade crafts and more.

Crack O’ Dawn: Gluten-free baked goods

Delicias Marina: South American food truck

Eco-Librium Farm: Produce and herbs

Grazelen Farm: Frozen beef, pork, chicken and eggs

Happ Coffee: Iced and hot locally roasted coffee

Happy Sips: Flavored lemonade and teas

Hilltop Gardens: Produce, seasonal fruits

Madtom Mushroom Farm: Gourmet mushrooms

Make Waynesboro Clay Studio: A new selection of pottery each week

Momma Vic’s Bakery: Cinnamon rolls, bread, pies, candy

Nana’s Dyes: Tie-dyed apparel

Oath to Origin: Canned goods

Poplar Ridge Farms: Produce, herbs, eggs and meat

Razumova Baker: Ukrainian poppy seed rolls & pies

Razzbourne Farms: Goat & sheep cheese

Redbud Bakehouse: Sourdough breads and treats

Royal Wax Treats: Handmade wax melts

Singing Earth Produce: Produce, herbs, flowers and fruits

Valley Scents: Soaps, oils, lotions, sprays and blends

Wild Altar Farmstead: Wild-foraged foods, preserves, vinegar, hot breakfast sandwiches

The market is also looking for musicians for the upcoming season. A small honorarium is available.