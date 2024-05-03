Waynesboro Farmers Market returns Saturday with more than 30 vendors

The Waynesboro Farmers Market returns Saturday and features farm-fresh vegetables and homemade jams.
The annual market, operated by Project Grows, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through October.
Through Virginia Fresh Match, consumers may double their benefits at the market. Visit the Double SNAP table to learn more.
Farm Market Fresh vouchers can be used to purchase fruits and vegetables.
The farmers market is located at 215 W. Main St. under the pavilion in Constitution Park in Waynesboro.
For more information, visit Project Grows online.
Market vendors
The farmers market includes more than 30 rotating vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal goods, handmade crafts and more.
- Crack O’ Dawn: Gluten-free baked goods
- Delicias Marina: South American food truck
- Eco-Librium Farm: Produce and herbs
- Grazelen Farm: Frozen beef, pork, chicken and eggs
- Happ Coffee: Iced and hot locally roasted coffee
- Happy Sips: Flavored lemonade and teas
- Hilltop Gardens: Produce, seasonal fruits
- Madtom Mushroom Farm: Gourmet mushrooms
- Make Waynesboro Clay Studio: A new selection of pottery each week
- Momma Vic’s Bakery: Cinnamon rolls, bread, pies, candy
- Nana’s Dyes: Tie-dyed apparel
- Oath to Origin: Canned goods
- Poplar Ridge Farms: Produce, herbs, eggs and meat
- Razumova Baker: Ukrainian poppy seed rolls & pies
- Razzbourne Farms: Goat & sheep cheese
- Redbud Bakehouse: Sourdough breads and treats
- Royal Wax Treats: Handmade wax melts
- Singing Earth Produce: Produce, herbs, flowers and fruits
- Valley Scents: Soaps, oils, lotions, sprays and blends
- Wild Altar Farmstead: Wild-foraged foods, preserves, vinegar, hot breakfast sandwiches
The market is also looking for musicians for the upcoming season. A small honorarium is available.