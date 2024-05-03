Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Stuart Hall students to present historical research in symposium at WWPL on May 20
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

Stuart Hall students to present historical research in symposium at WWPL on May 20

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photos courtesy of WWPL.

Students at Stuart Hall School will cap a year of independent research with the nearby Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum by presenting their findings at an evening symposium.

The Monday, May 20, event culminates the students’ explorations into the decade of 1912-1922. The History III: Historical Research class has examined diverse matters including the rights of women and LGBTQ communities, the origin of some professional sports leagues, and the global fallout from war and pandemic.
The symposium will begin at 7 p.m. at the WWPL, 20 N. Coalter Street in downtown Staunton.
Timothy Layne, who teaches the Stuart Hall class, said the evening program will give the audience a fuller understanding of the complex and eventful time that was 1912 to 1922. At the same time, the scholars will learn what it’s like to present their work at an academic conference.
Layne added that the site will only add to the excitement.
“It’s cool to be able to say: ‘Our students are presenting research at a presidential library,’ not just, ‘with the cooperation of a presidential library,’” Layne said.
Students used the fall and winter to develop research skills before selecting their topics and then identifying a question that tied into their topic. With every visit to the WWPL, the teenagers immersed themselves in primary documents that could speak to their particular question and inform an answer.
This semester, the class has shifted its work to using answers as the basis for research papers. Students are writing draft after draft, and classmates and Layne review them for completeness.
As new information shaped the class’s understanding of the transformative era, thesis statements evolved and conclusions shifted. Layne calls that an anticipated part of the process.
“Expect your ideas to change,” Layne advised the class. “You might think a source is one you’re going to use a lot, but as you go, maybe you won’t find it as relevant as you’ll find other material.”
By the time of the symposium, Layne has told his students: “You should be an expert on this topic. In fact, you might know this topic better than I do.”
The completed research papers will go into Stuart Hall’s library, the first installment of what Layne hopes will become “a body of literature” on an important era in world history.
“This class is one of the most exciting things I’ve gotten to do professionally,” Layne says.
The May 20 event is open to the public.
Stuart Hall School, founded in 1844, is in downtown Staunton and serves as a day and boarding school for students in grades 6-12. The school’s mission is to prepare students for engaged lives of intellectual curiosity, creativity and contribution.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

judge guilty courtroom arrest
Local, Public Safety

Wanted fugitive captured in high-risk traffic stop in Waynesboro Thursday

Crystal Graham
road rage suspects
Local, Public Safety

Waynesboro Police arrest two Georgia men for road rage incident with firearm

Crystal Graham

The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested two Georgia men wanted in connection with an alleged road rage incident that occurred in the city on Jan. 30.

football money
Sports

Mailbag: Where does the money that donors assume is going to UVA football actually go?

Chris Graham

How does a top three public university justify going on the cheap for the moneymaker football should be? It all seems disjointed. A huge scoreboard for a team that often doesn't do enough of it. Sigh!

Climate, Politics, Virginia

Virginia receives more than $49M from Biden program to replace lead water pipes

Rebecca Barnabi
house value increase graphic
Economy, Local

It’s in the mail: Augusta County Reassessment Office mails second notice for appeals

Crystal Graham
United States Postal Service
Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia requests food donations for annual Stamp Out Hunger

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 81 dump truck sheriff crash
Public Safety, Virginia

Dump truck on I-81 in Virginia collides with bridge overpass, lands on sheriff’s deputy SUV

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status