Donate
Donate
Home Augusta County: Sheriff debunks rumors that man threatened to shoot up lawn party
Local

Augusta County: Sheriff debunks rumors that man threatened to shoot up lawn party

Chris Graham
Published date:
Antonio Martel Anderson II
Antonio Martel Anderson II. Photo: Middle River Regional Jail

A man attending a lawn party in Augusta County on Saturday night got into a verbal altercation with a machine operator and said he had a gun, which quickly morphed into people spreading the story on social media that the man had threatened to shoot up the carnival.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith is trying to put the rumors to rest.

“There have been many versions of this incident circulating throughout the community as to what occurred at the Weyers Cave Lawn Party that night. There is no evidence that Antonio Anderson was going to shoot up the lawn party or threatened to do so,” Smith said, per a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office that went out today.

This Antonio Anderson fellow was arrested on several charges related to the incident, which was reported via 911 at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night.

Anderson, 26, of Staunton, left the lawn party after the verbal altercation, and deputies responding to the 911 call encountered him on Route 256 in the vicinity of the Interstate 81 northbound entrance ramp.

Anderson, per the ACSO, was intoxicated, and was uncooperative with the deputies on scene.

Anderson also had a firearm in the passenger side floorboard of his vehicle, according to the ACSO report.

The charges lodged against Anderson include DUI, carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence, obstruction of justice, and driving on a suspended license.

From what I can tell, Anderson was booked into Middle River Regional Jail in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, and the photo of him used in this story is from MRRJ, but the Jail Taker app on the jail’s website does not list him as being a current inmate.

The Virginia online court information website tells us that Anderson is due in Augusta County General District Court for hearings on the charges on June 18.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County: Residents raise issue with dangerous stormwater channel
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Staunton: Business owners share concerns about proposed downtown project

Latest News

Formula 1
Etc.

State AGs demand that Formula 1 terminate sponsorships with Big Tobacco

Chris Graham
fire department fire truck accident emergency
Local

Albemarle County: Fire at Miller School displaces apartment residents

Chris Graham

A structure fire on the campus of The Miller School of Albemarle has displaced residents of several apartments on the grounds.

social security
Politics, Virginia

It’s the end of Social Security as we know it: And Ben Cline feels fine

Chris Graham

A report released by the Social Security Administration on Tuesday tells us the Social Security program is on track to be insolvent by the end of 2032, which would trigger cuts in monthly checks of 22 percent.

donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump vows revenge, backtracks, then orders bombing of Iran, all in a space of four hours

Chris Graham
swimming
Etc.

UVA Swimming: Did a staff member have to leave over a transfer recruit?

Chris Graham
measles illustration
Virginia

Buckingham County measles outbreak now at 83 confirmed cases

Chris Graham
two faces of ben cline
Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline whiffs, badly, in House hearing on Southern Poverty Law Center

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status