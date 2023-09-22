HUD awards $155K to Virginia to help veterans experiencing homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded 26 housing vouchers valued at $155,891 to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The funding was part of $16.1 million allocated in HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers to 71 public housing agencies across the country.

The award is designated to help homeless veterans and their families find and sustain permanent housing.

“HUD is excited to award new HUD-VASH vouchers to 71 public housing agencies across the country to address homelessness among veterans,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These vouchers will help us get homeless veterans and their families off the streets and into affordable housing. This investment represents our commitment to making veteran homelessness a thing of the past.”

The HUD-VASH program provides housing and an array of supportive services to veterans experiencing homelessness by combining rental assistance from HUD with case management and clinical services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The HUD-VASH program is a vital tool in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, said HUD Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles,” “Thanks to the joint efforts of HUD, VA and USICH, we have made significant progress in recent years, reducing the number of homeless veterans.”

According to HUD, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness has decreased by 11 percent since early 2020 thanks to the efforts of HUD, VA and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. This represents the most significant decline in more than five years.