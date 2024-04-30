Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home U.S. Postmaster General accepts responsibility for Virginia mail delays in meeting with lawmakers
Politics, Virginia

U.S. Postmaster General accepts responsibility for Virginia mail delays in meeting with lawmakers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Scott – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia lawmakers met with U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy today to discuss the severe mail delays affecting communities in Virginia and the related implementation of new reforms by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, and Reps. Jennifer McClellan and Rob Wittman met with DeJoy after a report by the USPS Inspector General (IG) on the Richmond Regional Processing and Distribution Center (RPDC) in Sandston – the first consolidated processing center in the country that was opened to centralize outgoing mail and package processing as part of USPS’s 10-year Delivering for America plan. The report highlighted various issues on the local, regional and national levels that have impacted service in Virginia. The issues include an egregious lack of attention to detail (pieces of mail falling off conveyor belts and being lost), poor synchronizing between machines processing mail at the facility and the trucks transporting mail to and from the facility, and broader questions about whether the RPDC model is generating the promised cost savings and efficiency improvements.

“Today, we met with Postmaster DeJoy for a productive conversation and voiced what we’ve been hearing for months: mail delivery in the Commonwealth is falling short for Virginians who rely on it. It was encouraging to hear the postmaster accept responsibility for the problems, share data about recent improvement, and pledge to make the Richmond Distribution Center a top-notch performer in necessary postal reforms. But it’s clear that USPS has a long way to go in regaining the trust of Virginians. This meeting is just the beginning and we will continue to press for increased transparency, greater engagement with the public, and a higher standard of service for the communities it serves,” the lawmakers said in a statement today. 

Related stories:

IG report: ‘Couldn’t be clearer that USPS has not been providing reliable service’ – Augusta Free Press

Lawmakers tour Sandston facility, continue to push USPS on ongoing mail delivery issues – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

school classroom teacher
Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools appoints high school assistant principal as director of talent development

Rebecca Barnabi
denny hamlin
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin makes good on his called shot, takes win at Dover

Rod Mullins

Denny Hamlin called his shot last week on his podcast, telling listeners that he was going to take the checkered flag at Dover.

court law
Public Safety, Virginia

Hampton man given two life sentences for sexual abuse confirmed innocent after victim recants

Rebecca Barnabi

Keshawn Duffy was wrongfully sentenced to two life sentences on two counts of forcible sodomy after his ex-girlfriend's son accused Duffy.

car accident investigation police rescue
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Two juveniles in custody after crashing stolen car on U.S. 29

Crystal Graham
lgbtq+ court
Health, US & World

Fourth Circuit ruling upholds Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
carla williams
Sports

What is Carla Williams doing to fix UVA football? It’s time for accountability

Chris Graham
staunton
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton Jams returns with more than 45 performers, American Shakespeare Center partnership

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status