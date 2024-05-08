Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home The O’s aren’t going to need to call Jackson Holliday back up anytime soon
Sports

The O’s aren’t going to need to call Jackson Holliday back up anytime soon

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

How’s Jackson Holliday doing, you ask? I’m not sure that it matters with how the O’s have been playing of late.

Yes, Baltimore was shut out last night in a 3-0 loss at Washington, but that was after a stretch of six wins in seven games, including a weekend sweep at Cincinnati.

Holliday, the Orioles’ top prospect, and the top prospect in all of MLB, was sent back to Triple-A on April 26 after going 2-for-34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts at the big-league level.

Baltimore has been rotating Jordan Westburg (.287 BA/.844 OPS, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 4 SB), Jorge Mateo (.245/.777, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 SB) and Ramon Urias (.189/.501, 1 HR, 3 RBI),at second base and third base, and getting just enough production to make the moving around worthwhile.

Back down on the farm, Holliday, who was 2-for-3 with two walks in Norfolk’s 9-4 win at Memphis on Tuesday, is 8-for-33 with 11 walks (.242/.796, 0 HR, 3 RBI) at the plate since his return to Triple A.

What this says to me is: there’s no rush to get Holliday back up in Charm City anytime soon.

Tides Notes

norfolk tides Kyle Stowers (.250/.898, 11 HR, 29 RBI) went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and a run in last night’s win. The home run was his 11th of the season, tying him for the International League lead with teammate Coby Mayo (.301/.980, 11 HR, 32 RBI). The long ball also marked his 50th Triple-A homer, tying him with Clint Hurdle for the second-most in Tides history.

Connor Norby (.270/.834, 7 HR, 25 RBI) was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run in the win.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’

Latest News

matt gaetz
Politics, US & World

Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good

Chris Graham
police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Local, Public Safety

Police looking to identify suspects in mower, truck thefts in Stuarts Draft area overnight

Crystal Graham

Suspects in a string of thefts in the Stuarts Draft area are on the run after sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious U-Haul truck this morning.

chesapeake bay
Climate, Politics, US & World

Chesapeake Bay Program announces reduction of pollution from all seven jurisdictions

Rebecca Barnabi

The Chesapeake Bay Program announced last week that progress has been made in reducing pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay.

scrap metal copper wiring
Local, Public Safety

Caught in the act: Three men face felony charges for copper wire theft in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
open umbrella in rain storm
Climate, Virginia

Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire accident
Local, Public Safety

Stuarts Draft man dead after motorcycle crash in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
front door with keychain of house
Economy, Politics, Virginia

HUD awards Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond $16.8M for public housing

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status