The O’s aren’t going to need to call Jackson Holliday back up anytime soon

How’s Jackson Holliday doing, you ask? I’m not sure that it matters with how the O’s have been playing of late.

Yes, Baltimore was shut out last night in a 3-0 loss at Washington, but that was after a stretch of six wins in seven games, including a weekend sweep at Cincinnati.

Holliday, the Orioles’ top prospect, and the top prospect in all of MLB, was sent back to Triple-A on April 26 after going 2-for-34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts at the big-league level.

Baltimore has been rotating Jordan Westburg (.287 BA/.844 OPS, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 4 SB), Jorge Mateo (.245/.777, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 SB) and Ramon Urias (.189/.501, 1 HR, 3 RBI),at second base and third base, and getting just enough production to make the moving around worthwhile.

Back down on the farm, Holliday, who was 2-for-3 with two walks in Norfolk’s 9-4 win at Memphis on Tuesday, is 8-for-33 with 11 walks (.242/.796, 0 HR, 3 RBI) at the plate since his return to Triple A.

What this says to me is: there’s no rush to get Holliday back up in Charm City anytime soon.

Tides Notes

Kyle Stowers (.250/.898, 11 HR, 29 RBI) went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and a run in last night’s win. The home run was his 11th of the season, tying him for the International League lead with teammate Coby Mayo (.301/.980, 11 HR, 32 RBI). The long ball also marked his 50th Triple-A homer, tying him with Clint Hurdle for the second-most in Tides history.

Connor Norby (.270/.834, 7 HR, 25 RBI) was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run in the win.