Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Stuarts Draft man dead after motorcycle crash in Augusta County
Local, Public Safety

Stuarts Draft man dead after motorcycle crash in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Stuarts Draft man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Route 610 in Augusta County.

Ethan A. Campbell, 31, the motorcyclist, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Howardsville Turnpike.

According to VSP, a 2008 Mazda MZ6 was stopped on Route 610 waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the crash.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’

Latest News

matt gaetz
Politics, US & World

Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good

Chris Graham
police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Local, Public Safety

Police looking to identify suspects in mower, truck thefts in Stuarts Draft area overnight

Crystal Graham

Suspects in a string of thefts in the Stuarts Draft area are on the run after sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious U-Haul truck this morning.

chesapeake bay
Climate, Politics, US & World

Chesapeake Bay Program announces reduction of pollution from all seven jurisdictions

Rebecca Barnabi

The Chesapeake Bay Program announced last week that progress has been made in reducing pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay.

scrap metal copper wiring
Local, Public Safety

Caught in the act: Three men face felony charges for copper wire theft in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

The O’s aren’t going to need to call Jackson Holliday back up anytime soon

Chris Graham
open umbrella in rain storm
Climate, Virginia

Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado

Crystal Graham
front door with keychain of house
Economy, Politics, Virginia

HUD awards Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond $16.8M for public housing

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status