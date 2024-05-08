Stuarts Draft man dead after motorcycle crash in Augusta County

A Stuarts Draft man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Route 610 in Augusta County.

Ethan A. Campbell, 31, the motorcyclist, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Howardsville Turnpike.

According to VSP, a 2008 Mazda MZ6 was stopped on Route 610 waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from behind by a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the crash.