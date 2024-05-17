Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Guilty plea for man who threatened two Virginia Walmarts on Black Friday
Public Safety, Virginia

Guilty plea for man who threatened two Virginia Walmarts on Black Friday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
phone mobile chat
(© sorrapongs – stock.adobe.com)

A Georgia man pleaded guilty Monday to making threats against two Virginia Beach Walmart stores just three days after a gunman shot and killed six people at a Walmart store in Chesapeake.

DeAndre Tamir Murphy, aka DeAdre Murphy, 30, was arrested after police traced the calls back to him in Atlanta.

According to court documents, on Nov. 25, 2022, Murphy called the two Walmart stores on Black Friday and threatened that he had gunmen in place prepared to enter the stores.

Identifying himself as “Mohammed,” Murphy demanded $20,000 or, he threatened, his gunmen would enter the stores and “start shooting people.”

Murphy pleaded guilty to making interstate threats and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 27.

He faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Mailbag: It’s unethical to report uncomfortable facts about Waynesboro school hires
2 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
3 Bob Good skips work to join Republican chorus helping Trump get around gag order
4 Virginia opens ACC weekend series with 7-2 win over Virginia Tech
5 UVA picks up PG Dai Dai Ames from the portal; what this tells us about Elijah Gertrude

Latest News

Politics, Schools, Virginia

Virginia State Board for Community Colleges approves tuition increase of 3% for in-state students

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Fishburne Class of 2024 graduate appointed to U.S. Naval Academy

Rebecca Barnabi

FMS salutatorian, Cadet Michael Manley, Class of 2024, has received an appointment with the United States Naval Academy.

Black woman travel beach
Virginia

VDOT to lift lane closures, suspend work zones for Memorial Day weekend travel

Rebecca Barnabi

One of the busiest travel times of the year is coming up with the Memorial Day weekend, and VDOT wants to make your trip a safe one. 

steel art installation in downtown Harrisonburg Virginia
Local

Steel art to be installed in downtown Harrisonburg Friday; detours in place

Crystal Graham
ron sanchez
Sports

Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory

Chris Graham
open umbrella in rain storm
Virginia

Up to four inches of rain possible Friday in Virginia; flood watch issued

Crystal Graham
9 mm gun and bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Armed robbery at Virginia 7-Eleven leads to guilty plea from Richmond man

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status