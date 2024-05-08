Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado

Severe weather is possible throughout Virginia starting this afternoon through Thursday night.

Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said depending on what part of Virginia you are in, you could see damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding downpours or a tornado.

“The severe weather threat this afternoon into tonight will be near the North Carolina border with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary threat although a tornado can’t be ruled out,” said Kines. “Farther north, there could be a thunderstorm tonight, but we feel they will not be severe.”

On Thursday, the Shenandoah Valley will be in the crosshairs of the system.

“Tomorrow, the severe weather threat will be mainly from the Shenandoah Valley eastward to the coast,” said Kines. “The I-95 corridor from near D.C. south through Richmond and to the North Carolina border is more likely to have severe weather than the Shenandoah Valley.

“So, in general, the farther east one is, the more likely severe weather will occur. Damaging wind gusts, hail, flooding downpours and a tornado are the threats,” he said.

Some areas east of Charlottesville could receive one to one and a half inches of rain on Thursday. Those who live along streams that typically flood during heavy rain events should be aware of flooding potential.

Thursday afternoon and evening is the most likely time frame for the severe weather, Kines said.

The threat of severe weather will be well south of Virginia on Friday.