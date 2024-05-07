Chicago man behind bars after biting Virginia trooper, dangerous pursuit in Frederick County

A Chicago man is behind bars on multiple charges after he fled law enforcement Saturday leading to a pursuit where he rear-ended a trooper’s patrol vehicle and later bit a state trooper.

Virginia State Police have charged Marco A. Cruz-Monroy, 27, with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of driving under the influence of drugs.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Virginia State Police began receiving calls from drivers traveling on Interstate 81 about a northbound Dodge pickup driving recklessly and objects being thrown out the window.

A state trooper was able to locate the Dodge near the 304-mile marker on I-81 in Frederick County.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop for reckless driving. The Dodge slowed and merged onto the shoulder but refused to stop for the trooper and accelerated and returned to the northbound travel lane.

A pursuit was initiated, according to VSP. During the course of the pursuit, the Dodge rear-ended a trooper’s patrol vehicle causing it to run off the roadway. The pursuit continued northbound on I-81 to the exit 315 ramp, where the Dodge rear-ended a civilian’s vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway. The Dodge crashed in the gore area bringing the pursuit to an end.

The Dodge’s driver, Cruz-Monroy, briefly exited but then returned to and barricaded himself inside his truck. State police attempted to communicate with Cruz-Monroy, but he refused to comply with commands. Cruz-Monroy eventually exited his pickup again, and he was taken into custody.

While Cruz-Monroy was being evaluated by EMS, he became combative and bit a state trooper before state police regained control.

The state trooper suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he was treated and released. A second trooper suffered minor injuries during the pursuit and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Cruz-Monroy was transported to Northwest Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Additional charges are pending.

No citizens were injured during the pursuit or the traffic crash on the exit ramp, according to VSP.