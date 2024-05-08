Countries
Local, Public Safety

Caught in the act: Three men face felony charges for copper wire theft in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested three men early Sunday morning who were found trying to remove copper wiring from a building.

According to police, on May 5 at 1 a.m., Waynesboro officers were conducting routine patrols when they discovered a door to a building unsecured in the 2000 block of South Delphine Avenue.

When officers entered the structure, they located three males actively trying to remove copper wiring from inside.

During the preliminary investigation, officers identified Anthony Harrison Bryant, 47, of Buena Vista; Bradley Allen Applebee, 39, of Waynesboro; and Richard Wayne Blankenship, 32, of Natural Bridge.

All three men were arrested without incident.

All three men are charged with the alleged following offenses:

  • (F) 18.2-94- Possession of burglarious tools
  • (F) 18.2-91-Break and enter building at night with the intent to commit larceny

Addition charges are pending. Specifically, police said Bryant may receive additional charges based on additional evidence collected.

All three men are held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

