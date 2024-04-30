Harrisonburg Police: Victim in 7-Eleven robbery now charged for discharging firearm

The victim in a robbery at a Harrisonburg 7-Eleven on Thursday is now facing charges after the investigation revealed he fired multiple shots at the suspect’s fleeing vehicle, which the Harrisonburg Police Department and Harrisonburg/Rockingham Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office say is not permissible under the law.

Travis Fogle, 27, of Moorefield, W.Va., has been charged with 18.2-154, maliciously shooting into an occupied motor vehicle.

Fogle was processed at the Rockingham County Jail and released on an unsecured bond.

There were no reported injuries as a result of Fogle’s actions. However, police say that Fogle’s actions endangered numerous innocent bystanders.

The HPD responded to the 7-Eleven at 3240 S. Main St. on April 25 at 12:30 p.m. for a shots fired call.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls from multiple witnesses who stated shots had been fired at a vehicle that had fled the area traveling east on Pleasant Valley Road.

One of the callers was Fogle who said that he was robbed in the parking lot and that he had discharged his weapon multiple times after the robbery.

Fogle remained on the scene until law enforcement arrived on location.

The robbery suspect immediately fled the area in a black 2016 Ford Fusion.

HPD determined the suspect’s identity as 29-year-old Tevin E. White from Ama, La.

During the investigation, detectives determined the robbery took place with force but without displaying a weapon.

A felony warrant was obtained against White for 18.2-58, robbery by force.

The Pennsylvania State Police located and arrested White early Saturday morning. He is currently being held at Schuylkill County Jail and is awaiting extradition.

HPD conducted a thorough investigation utilizing witnesses’ statements, nearby camera footage and evidence collected at the scene.

As a result of this investigation and in consultation with the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, it was determined that Fogle’s actions of traveling to his vehicle, recovering a pistol and then firing multiple shots at the fleeing vehicle being operated by White, was not permissible under the law as the suspect had fled.

Related stories

Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Thursday

Harrisonburg Police ask public for help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery