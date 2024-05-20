Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VDOT welcomes public input on projected ideas to reduce delays, improve safety on Route 277
Public Safety, Virginia

VDOT welcomes public input on projected ideas to reduce delays, improve safety on Route 277

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
online survey
(© MclittleStock – stock.adobe.com)

Public input is welcome in a brief online survey concerning a portion of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike/Fairfax Street) in parts of Frederick County and the Town of Stephens City.

The survey is available between Monday, May 20, 2024 and Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The study is conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation in partnership with Frederick County, Town of Stephens City, WinFred Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO) and ATCS, PLC.

The survey collects feedback on project ideas to reduce travel delays and improve safety along Route 277 between US Route 11 (Main Street) and Route 1085 (Stickley Drive). Alternatives to improve the interchange area are recommended to accommodate future growth by addressing identified safety issues, traffic delays, as well as multimodal accessibility. Several alternatives were explored for the future configuration of the Route 277 bridge over Interstate 81 as part of the congestion mitigation and safety improvement process.

Your feedback will help your local leaders determine whether to pursue future funding opportunities.

The study will identify ways to improve safety and operations through targeted project recommendations. Solutions will be identified that may be incorporated with proposed projects or as standalone efforts.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available online. VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about the study. Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin vetoes bill that would have established a right to contraception in Virginia
2 Youngkin sides with Confederacy on property tax break, specialty license plates
3 Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory
4 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
5 It’s Flaming Keyboard Season: Good time to talk about what’s next for Tony Bennett

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Final early look at the UVA Basketball rotation for 2024-2025: There’s a lot to love

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Dayton man dead after motorcycle accident in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham

A Dayton man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Sunday night in Rockingham County.

tim kaine
Politics, Schools, US & World

Kaine: Shenandoah County ‘chose to honor people who aren’t worthy of it’

Chris Graham

Tim Kaine is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate this year. Pay attention to his numbers in Shenandoah County, which just reinstated the names of three of the original insurrectionists to two county schools, a move that the senator blasted last week.

police
Public Safety, Virginia

Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Tennessee NAACP leader highlights 45th Freedom Fund Banquet in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
travel july fourth flag independence auto car road
News

Buckle up! Law enforcement ramping up seat-belt enforcement through June 2

Crystal Graham
Police badge
Local, Public Safety

Churchville schools secured; man reported with rifle, bulletproof vest

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status