VDOT welcomes public input on projected ideas to reduce delays, improve safety on Route 277

Public input is welcome in a brief online survey concerning a portion of Route 277 (Fairfax Pike/Fairfax Street) in parts of Frederick County and the Town of Stephens City.

The survey is available between Monday, May 20, 2024 and Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The study is conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation in partnership with Frederick County, Town of Stephens City, WinFred Metropolitan Planning Organization (WinFred MPO) and ATCS, PLC.

The survey collects feedback on project ideas to reduce travel delays and improve safety along Route 277 between US Route 11 (Main Street) and Route 1085 (Stickley Drive). Alternatives to improve the interchange area are recommended to accommodate future growth by addressing identified safety issues, traffic delays, as well as multimodal accessibility. Several alternatives were explored for the future configuration of the Route 277 bridge over Interstate 81 as part of the congestion mitigation and safety improvement process.

Your feedback will help your local leaders determine whether to pursue future funding opportunities.

The study will identify ways to improve safety and operations through targeted project recommendations. Solutions will be identified that may be incorporated with proposed projects or as standalone efforts.

The survey, which has a translation tool for other languages, is available online. VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about the study. Comments can also be sent to [email protected] or Brad Reed, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029.