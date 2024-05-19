Virginia DMV encourages motorcyclists to brush up on safety training

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging experienced motorcyclists to brush up on their safety training through a pilot program.

The DMV is now accepting the license and skills course completion certificate from the Basic Rider Course 2 (BRC2) administered through the Virginia Rider Training Program.

“We know that there are many experienced riders on the roads who don’t have their motorcycle endorsement. In fact one in four motorcyclists involved in a crash are riding without a motorcycle endorsement,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “It’s our hope that by accepting the BRC2 certificate of completion, we can cut down on the number of unendorsed riders. But most importantly we believe that getting motorcyclists the training they need will reduce motorcycle crashes, saving lives.”

Designed for those who are already familiar with motorcycle riding, the BRC2 program can be completed with a licensed training site in almost half the time as the Basic Rider Course.

The course is made up of a three-hour online training, paired with one eight-hour day of practical riding and safety training and evaluation.

By passing the BRC2 program, motorcyclists will not need to take the knowledge and skills tests at DMV, as all necessary evaluation will happen as part of the program. Motorcyclists will need to bring in a certificate of completion and pass the vision screening when visiting a DMV customer service center to apply for the motorcycle endorsement.

More information

Virginia Rider Training Program

Basic Rider Course 2

Motorcycle endorsement