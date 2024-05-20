Countries
Home 29-year-old Virginia man dead in crash Friday on Route 340 in Warren County
Public Safety, Virginia

29-year-old Virginia man dead in crash Friday on Route 340 in Warren County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A 29-year-old Front Royal man died after a fatal crash in Warren County Friday night on Route 340.

Cody A. Kanavel suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:50 p.m. just south of Coppermine Road.

According to VSP, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Kanavel, was traveling north on Route 340 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head on with a southbound Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota, a 59-year-old male from Rileyville, suffered serious injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Kanavel was not wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

