Hampton Roads man sentenced to eight years for shooting Norfolk police detective

A 22-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at three Norfolk Police detectives, seriously injuring one.

Ali Antwan Moore pleaded guilty to aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Judge Jamilah D. LeCruise accepted Moore’s plea and sentenced him to serve eight years in prison, suspending another 22 years of incarceration on the conditions that Moore remain of uniform good behavior while in prison and for 22 years following his release, complete five years of supervised probation following his release and have no contact with any of the involved detectives or their families.

According to court records, on Aug. 31, 2022, detectives were patrolling the area surrounding Ballentine Boulevard in an unmarked black SUV in search of a stolen vehicle.

As they drove up a residential street, the detectives observed two cars driving suspiciously close together and saw that both drivers were wearing ski masks.

The two vehicles eventually parked in the middle of Vincent Avenue, blocking the street completely. Both drivers got out and began talking to people standing on the side of the street including Moore. The detectives got confirmation that the cars were stolen, and a detective pulled over on the avenue behind one of the stolen cars. The unmarked SUV had no emergency lights on.

Moore pulled a firearm from his waistband and began shooting at the SUV. Two of the bullets struck one of the detectives and broke his collarbone.

Moore fired three shots in total and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators located Moore the following day, and the Norfolk special operations team took him into custody. Moore said he was unaware that police officers were in the SUV.