Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania

The suspect in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Harrisonburg on Thursday has been arrested.

A news release from the City of Harrisonburg, on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department, reported to us Saturday morning that Tevin E. White, 29, from Ama, La., was apprehended in Pennsylvania.

Harrisonburg Police are working on details of White’s extradition back to Virginia, according to the report.

