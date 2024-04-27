Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania
Local, Public Safety

Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania

Chris Graham
Published date:
7-11 robbery suspect photo
Images courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The suspect in a robbery at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Harrisonburg on Thursday has been arrested.

A news release from the City of Harrisonburg, on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department, reported to us Saturday morning that Tevin E. White, 29, from Ama, La., was apprehended in Pennsylvania.

Harrisonburg Police are working on details of White’s extradition back to Virginia, according to the report.

Related stories

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Thursday

Harrisonburg Police ask public for help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Suspect in Harrisonburg robbery taken into custody in Pennsylvania
2 Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness
3 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
4 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
5 Donald Trump on Charlottesville 2017 neo-Nazi rally that killed three: A ‘little peanut’

Latest News

HFD fire jefferson street
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg residential fire displaces family of eight, one pet; no working fire alarm

Crystal Graham
road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of April 28-May 2

Chris Graham

VDOT has released a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

baseball
Sports

#14 Virginia evens series with Boston College with 4-3 win on Friday

Chris Graham

Virginia got the tie-breaking run on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Griff O’Ferrall in the top of the ninth, and Chase Hungate closed things out in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 win at Boston College on Friday.

bomb threat
Local, Public Safety

Police respond to second bomb threat at Charlottesville Planet Fitness

Crystal Graham
police
Public Safety

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Thursday

Crystal Graham
baltimore orioles
Sports

Jackson Holliday sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after 2-for-34 start with O’s

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status