Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
Sports

How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?

Chris Graham
Published date:
college basketball money NIL
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

A new state law allowing colleges and universities in Virginia to directly pay student-athletes via NIL was signed on April 18.

A week later, on April 23, the Virginia Athletics Foundation rolled out something it’s calling the Sabre Society, through which donors can give money to any of six funds, including one for NIL compensation.

Is there a connection between the new state law, the rollout of the Sabre Society, and the recent flurry of activity for UVA Basketball from the transfer portal, which brought in a five-star former Dookie, a starter from Florida State and a key rotation player from San Diego State?

From what I’m hearing today, yes.

Word around the program is that donors have already pledged a significant sum for NIL through the Sabre Society initiative, and that helped grease the skids for Tony Bennett’s efforts to replenish his roster through the transfer portal.

The number that I was told that has already been committed is $10 million, which of course I’d have no way to verify, even through FOIA, and no way to contextualize.

Would that amount, for instance, be just for men’s basketball, for basketball and football, for all sports?

If I had to guess, I’d say all sports.

I’d also caution, the new law doesn’t take effect until July 1, so no money that would be pledged through the new Sabre Society thing could actually get into a student-athlete’s bank account until then.

Without question, though, if money would be an issue for a recruit, the money that we can assume will be available in abundance on and after July 1 due to the new state law would have to factor into the decision-making process.

What about that last scholly?

uva basketball beekman dunn
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

This might also apply to Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn, who have both entered the 2024 NBA Draft pool, but can withdraw by the May 29 deadline and return for 2024-2025.

I’ve gotten several questions from several readers yesterday and today about that one last scholarship that Bennett has out there to use for his 2024-2025 roster, and how it could be that Bennett is holding it in case either of those guys would decide to return.

I don’t know that to be the case, and if the reports floating around on the interwebs are any indication, Bennett is still very active meeting with portal prospects, looking to address the one last need for next season, at point guard.

With regard to Dunn and Beekman, I’d say, first, in the case of Dunn, he’s looking like a solid second-half-of-the-first-round pick in the June 26-27 draft, so I can’t imagine that he’ll be pulling his name out of draft consideration, barring just an awful combine season.

Beekman’s case for a possible return is the better one, though I’d say not great, just because he’s being projected anywhere from mid-second round to undrafted, and in either case, he’d have to play his way onto an NBA roster in training camp, and if he’d be unsuccessful there, he’d most likely end up in the G League on a minimum deal paying in the range of $40,000.

Even a two-way deal would pay in the range of $500,000.

It’s these relatively low salary figures on the fringes of the NBA job picture that factored into the decisions of guys like Armando Bacot, Hunter Dickinson and Zach Edey to hang around the college game an extra year or two.

Beekman would obviously address the UVA roster need for a point guard for 2024-2025, but I wouldn’t hold out much hope that this is at all in the works.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

baseball
Sports

#10 Virginia blasts six homers, rolls to 18-5 run-rule win over George Washington

Chris Graham
marjorie taylor greene
Politics, US & World

MTG’s effort to oust Mike Johnson as House Speaker fails miserably

Chris Graham

The U.S. House voted 359-43 on Wednesday to table a motion made by extremist Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership post.

housing tiny home carbon footprint green home concept
Economy, Local

Breaking it down: Virginia receives $55 million to improve affordable housing units

Crystal Graham

More than $55 million in federal funding is coming to Virginia to improve affordable housing.

child teen abuse
Politics, Virginia

Virginia sexual, domestic violence Action Alliance ‘deeply disappointed’ in AG Miyares for lawsuit

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Augusta County, trying to ban artwork in a closed-door discussion, still doesn’t get it

Chris Graham
Health, Local

‘Definitely powerful’: Sentara RMH Medical celebrates Blessing of the Hands of nurses

Rebecca Barnabi
bobby henderson
Local, Politics

He’s back: Bobby Henderson eyes at-large seat on Waynesboro City Council in November

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status