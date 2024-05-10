Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Trailer park drug deal lands Hopewell repeat offender back in prison

Crystal Graham
Published date:
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
(© fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com)

A Hopewell man was sentenced this week to five years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Riezon Mekhi Murphy, 24, is returning to prison related to an incident in August 2022.

According to court documents, on Aug. 22, 2022, Hopewell police encountered an Audi vehicle stopped in a roadway within a trailer park.

When the officers illuminated the vehicle, the driver, Murphy, turned off the headlights of his vehicle and reversed down the roadway to a grassy area.

At that time, two other individuals who had been seated together in the front passenger seat of the Audi got out of the car and raised their hands.

An officer requested that Murphy lower his window, then observed an open bottle of tequila and currency strewn about the car.

During a search of the Audi, investigators located a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver seat and a gray backpack in the back passenger area. The backpack contained $1,000 in cash, along with several individual baggies that contained approximately 45 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of cocaine, 96 grams of methamphetamine and 220 grams of marijuana.

Previous convictions

  • Murphy was previously convicted of distributing marijuana and possessing a .380 caliber handgun
  • Six months later, Murphy was convicted for possession of marijuana and a concealed firearm
  • Four months later, Murphy was again arrested and convicted of selling Schedule I or II controlled substances and driving on a suspended license
  • Murphy was discharged from supervised probation on Feb. 7, 2022, six months before his arrest in this case

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

