Trailer park drug deal lands Hopewell repeat offender back in prison

A Hopewell man was sentenced this week to five years and three months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

Riezon Mekhi Murphy, 24, is returning to prison related to an incident in August 2022.

According to court documents, on Aug. 22, 2022, Hopewell police encountered an Audi vehicle stopped in a roadway within a trailer park.

When the officers illuminated the vehicle, the driver, Murphy, turned off the headlights of his vehicle and reversed down the roadway to a grassy area.

At that time, two other individuals who had been seated together in the front passenger seat of the Audi got out of the car and raised their hands.

An officer requested that Murphy lower his window, then observed an open bottle of tequila and currency strewn about the car.

During a search of the Audi, investigators located a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver seat and a gray backpack in the back passenger area. The backpack contained $1,000 in cash, along with several individual baggies that contained approximately 45 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, 4.7 grams of fentanyl, 26 grams of cocaine, 96 grams of methamphetamine and 220 grams of marijuana.

Previous convictions