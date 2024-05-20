Countries

Economy, US & World

Gas prices down for the fourth straight week: More good news on the horizon?

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are now on a four-week slide ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend, and GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan sees room for more declines into the summer.

“Gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4,” said De Haan, on news of the latest week of decreases in gas price averages.

The average in Virginia is at $3.39 a gallon as of the beginning of the business day on Monday, down 4.8 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.86 per gallon.

