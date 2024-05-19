Tractor trailer accident on I-66 spills 50K pounds of peas on Virginia roadway

A tractor trailer traveling west on Interstate 66 Friday ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail and overturned in the median.

The 54-year-old driver of the traffic trailer was not injured in the single-vehicle crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. at the 24-mile marker in Fauquier County.

VSP reports that another vehicle made an unsafe lane change which caused the tractor trailer accident.

The tractor trailer was hauling 50,000 pounds of peas. The cleanup caused the westbound portion of I-66 to be closed for several hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.