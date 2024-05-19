Countries
Home Tractor trailer accident on I-66 spills 50K pounds of peas on Virginia roadway
Public Safety, Virginia

Tractor trailer accident on I-66 spills 50K pounds of peas on Virginia roadway

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tractor trailer crash 66 peas
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

A tractor trailer traveling west on Interstate 66 Friday ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail and overturned in the median.

The 54-year-old driver of the traffic trailer was not injured in the single-vehicle crash.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. at the 24-mile marker in Fauquier County.

VSP reports that another vehicle made an unsafe lane change which caused the tractor trailer accident.

The tractor trailer was hauling 50,000 pounds of peas. The cleanup caused the westbound portion of I-66 to be closed for several hours. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

