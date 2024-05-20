Infrastructure Law to fund $13B in transportation, broadband, clean energy projects in Virginia

The White House announced nearly $454 billion in federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), including more than 56,000 specific projects and awards across more than 4,500 communities in the United States.

Through IIJA, Virginia has received $2.5 billion in private sector commitments and $10.5 billion in public investments for transportation infrastructure, high-speed internet services, clean energy and other investments.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris worked with congressional Democrats to pass a once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill that is transforming communities nationwide,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said. “Our Commonwealth has received billions in federal funding through this transformative legislation. I’ll continue working with the Biden-Harris Administration to rebuild America’s infrastructure and bring federal funding back to our Commonwealth.”

Under IIJA, Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District received:

$7.6 million in Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program grants to improve mobility in communities along I-64 and I-95.

$18.4 million for the Arthur Ashe Bridge replacement that crosses the CSX railroads between the Diamond District and Scott’s Edition

$500,000 to restore the S-Line railway and improve rail connectivity between Richmond and Raleigh.

$6.9 million to Richmond International Airport through airport infrastructure grants.

$10 million to the Greater Richmond Transit Company for the purchase of low and zero-emissions buses.

$3.2 million to eliminate or improve safety at railroad crossings between Richmond and D.C.

