Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Infrastructure Law to fund $13B in transportation, broadband, clean energy projects in Virginia
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Infrastructure Law to fund $13B in transportation, broadband, clean energy projects in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

The White House announced nearly $454 billion in federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), including more than 56,000 specific projects and awards across more than 4,500 communities in the United States.

Through IIJA, Virginia has received $2.5 billion in private sector commitments and $10.5 billion in public investments for transportation infrastructure, high-speed internet services, clean energy and other investments.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris worked with congressional Democrats to pass a once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill that is transforming communities nationwide,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said. “Our Commonwealth has received billions in federal funding through this transformative legislation. I’ll continue working with the Biden-Harris Administration to rebuild America’s infrastructure and bring federal funding back to our Commonwealth.”

Under IIJA, Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District received:

  • $7.6 million in Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program grants to improve mobility in communities along I-64 and I-95.

  • $18.4 million for the Arthur Ashe Bridge replacement that crosses the CSX railroads between the Diamond District and Scott’s Edition

  • $500,000 to restore the S-Line railway and improve rail connectivity between Richmond and Raleigh.

  • $6.9 million to Richmond International Airport through airport infrastructure grants.

  • $10 million to the Greater Richmond Transit Company for the purchase of low and zero-emissions buses.

  • $3.2 million to eliminate or improve safety at railroad crossings between Richmond and D.C.

View additional funding announcements on the White House’s website. Watch Rep. McClellan’s video celebrating Infrastructure Week here.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin vetoes bill that would have established a right to contraception in Virginia
2 Youngkin sides with Confederacy on property tax break, specialty license plates
3 Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory
4 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
5 It’s Flaming Keyboard Season: Good time to talk about what’s next for Tony Bennett

Latest News

Public Safety, Virginia

Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Waynesboro NAACP welcomes Gloria Sweet-Love as guest speaker for 45th Freedom Fund Banquet

Rebecca Barnabi

The Waynesboro Branch NAACP 45th annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be held Friday, June 14, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church. 

travel july fourth flag independence auto car road
News

Buckle up! Law enforcement ramping up seat-belt enforcement through June 2

Crystal Graham

Law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles have kicked off the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign running now through June 2.

Police badge
Local, Public Safety

Churchville schools secured; man reported with rifle, bulletproof vest

Crystal Graham
dog holding water or food bowl
Local, Politics

New animal shelter policy puts gag order on staff, volunteers on euthanasia issues

Chris Graham
Politics, Virginia

Virginians encouraged to have hearing tested in National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

Rebecca Barnabi
online survey
Public Safety, Virginia

VDOT welcomes public input on projected ideas to reduce delays, improve safety on Route 277

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status