Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Civilian Conservation Corps cabin renovations complete at two Virginia state parks
Virginia

Civilian Conservation Corps cabin renovations complete at two Virginia state parks

Crystal Graham
Published date:
log cabin at virginia state park
Photo by Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation

Cabin renovations at Douthat and Fairy Stone state parks are complete with upgrades using eco-friendly materials and promoting conservation.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation began the modernization process in 2021. Phase one wrapped up in the spring of 2023 and included 29 cabins. The remaining 26 cabins received upgrades in phase two, which was completed this month.

The log cabins were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, and the cinderblock cabins were constructed in the 1950s.

“This project represents a significant investment in the future of Douthat and Fairy Stone state parks, reaffirming their status as premier outdoor destinations,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, Virginia State Parks director. “After years of meticulous planning and hard work, the transformation is now complete, and we are ready to provide visitors with unparalleled opportunities for recreation, relaxation and exploration.”

Douthat State Park is located in Millboro; and Fairy Stone State Park is located in Stuart.

The upgrades included:

  • Rehabilitated exterior and interior log cabin walls
  • New exterior cladding and interior finishing on cinder block cabins
  • Upgraded bathrooms
  • Upgraded kitchens with new stainless-steel appliances
  • Upgraded plumbing, HVAC and electrical
  • New windows and furniture

At Douthat, the park selected composite shakes for the roofs. They were designed to look like the cedar shakes installed by the CCC but have a lifespan of more than 50 years compared to the 15-year lifespan of the original shakes.

Both Fairy Stone and Douthat now offer ADA-compliant log and cinderblock cabins for guests.

“We are excited to open these newly renovated and historically significant cabins to the citizens of the commonwealth,” said Kelly McClary, DCR’s director of planning and recreation resources. “We hope the public enjoys the upgraded amenities and the attention to detail that the design and construction team delivered to this very important project.”

To learn more, visit virginiastateparks.gov.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Youngkin vetoes bill that would have established a right to contraception in Virginia
2 Youngkin sides with Confederacy on property tax break, specialty license plates
3 Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory
4 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
5 It’s Flaming Keyboard Season: Good time to talk about what’s next for Tony Bennett

Latest News

road
Local, Public Safety

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 20-24

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Sports

Youngkin’s billionaire buddy Ted Leonsis still wants to buy the Washington Nationals

Chris Graham

The rich guy who convinced Glenn Youngkin to build him a $2 billion arena in Northern Virginia says he still wants to buy the Washington Nationals.

norfolk virginia beach
Public Safety, Virginia

Hampton Roads man sentenced to eight years for shooting Norfolk police detective

Crystal Graham

A 22-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at three Norfolk Police detectives, seriously injuring one.

government money
Climate, Economy, US & World

What percentage of U.S. currency today is actually in dollars and coins versus digital?

Roddy Scheer
joe biden donald trump
Politics, US & World

Kaine, Warner ‘disappointed’ that Biden debate schedule bypasses Virginia State University

Chris Graham
tractor trailer crash 66 peas
Public Safety, Virginia

Tractor trailer accident on I-66 spills 50K pounds of peas on Virginia roadway

Crystal Graham
ACC Baseball
Sports

Virginia opens pool play at ACC Tournament on Wednesday with Georgia Tech

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status