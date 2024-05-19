Civilian Conservation Corps cabin renovations complete at two Virginia state parks

Cabin renovations at Douthat and Fairy Stone state parks are complete with upgrades using eco-friendly materials and promoting conservation.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation began the modernization process in 2021. Phase one wrapped up in the spring of 2023 and included 29 cabins. The remaining 26 cabins received upgrades in phase two, which was completed this month.

The log cabins were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, and the cinderblock cabins were constructed in the 1950s.

“This project represents a significant investment in the future of Douthat and Fairy Stone state parks, reaffirming their status as premier outdoor destinations,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, Virginia State Parks director. “After years of meticulous planning and hard work, the transformation is now complete, and we are ready to provide visitors with unparalleled opportunities for recreation, relaxation and exploration.”

Douthat State Park is located in Millboro; and Fairy Stone State Park is located in Stuart.

The upgrades included:

Rehabilitated exterior and interior log cabin walls

New exterior cladding and interior finishing on cinder block cabins

Upgraded bathrooms

Upgraded kitchens with new stainless-steel appliances

Upgraded plumbing, HVAC and electrical

New windows and furniture

At Douthat, the park selected composite shakes for the roofs. They were designed to look like the cedar shakes installed by the CCC but have a lifespan of more than 50 years compared to the 15-year lifespan of the original shakes.

Both Fairy Stone and Douthat now offer ADA-compliant log and cinderblock cabins for guests.

“We are excited to open these newly renovated and historically significant cabins to the citizens of the commonwealth,” said Kelly McClary, DCR’s director of planning and recreation resources. “We hope the public enjoys the upgraded amenities and the attention to detail that the design and construction team delivered to this very important project.”

To learn more, visit virginiastateparks.gov.