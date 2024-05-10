Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home The perfect Mother’s Day gift? Flowers, of course
Virginia

The perfect Mother’s Day gift? Flowers, of course

Crystal Graham
Published date:
flower bouquet mom and child
(© IndigoElf – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Mother’s Day is one of the top floral holidays with children gifting their mother with spring bouquets and live plants.

“Although floral sales on Valentine’s day can top Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day has competition — for example, chocolates and teddy bears — but what do you get mom for Mother’s Day? Flowers,” said Barbara Leshyn, floral design instructor for Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences.

While cut flowers bouquets are favorites, colorful annuals are also hugely popular.

“It is planting season, and everybody has the gardening bug, especially moms,” said Leshyn. “Most often, these gifts are annuals meant to give color to flower beds and for building decorative pots.”

Favorites include geraniums, impatiens, hydrangea, coleus, snap dragons, celosia and marigolds.

With cut flowers, children can select choices that are very personalized.

“Roses, carnations, lilies and peonies are historic favorites, but tulips, orchids and Gerbera daisies are definitely in the running, too,” said Leshyn.

Tips for helping cut flowers last longer

  • Use a vase that is the proper size for your flowers. Height and the size of the mouth of the container are important. You want your flowers to sit a good two inches above the rim of your vase. The wider the mouth of the vase, the more flowers you will need to fill it.
  • Following the directions on the flower food packet, mix and fill your vase with water.
  • Remove all the leaves that would be below the rim of your vase.
  • Using garden pruners, not scissors, cut the stems at a sharp angle before you place your flowers in the vase.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

climate change pollution
Climate, Politics, US & World

Republican attorneys general sue over ‘EPA’s illegal power grab’ of new rule on power plants

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia opossum
Arts & Media, Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia encourages caution during baby season in the Valley

Rebecca Barnabi

Staff, students and volunteers at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, a non-profit hospital for native wildlife, are experiencing baby season.

virginia map
Schools, Virginia

Virginia BOE announces $600K grant funding for CTE program upgrades in 16 school divisions

Rebecca Barnabi

Sixteen Virginia school divisions have been awarded $600,000 to upgrade equipment for CTE programs in schools and technical centers.

Local

Shenandoah National Park names interim superintendent with retirement of Pat Kenney

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Local

Dance all night, bridge the gap between classes with “My Fair Lady” at ShenanArts

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk 21-year-old convicted for robbery of two 7-Eleven stores of cash, vape products

Crystal Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Public Safety, Virginia

Trailer park drug deal lands Hopewell repeat offender back in prison

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status