The perfect Mother’s Day gift? Flowers, of course

Mother’s Day is one of the top floral holidays with children gifting their mother with spring bouquets and live plants.

“Although floral sales on Valentine’s day can top Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day has competition — for example, chocolates and teddy bears — but what do you get mom for Mother’s Day? Flowers,” said Barbara Leshyn, floral design instructor for Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences.

While cut flowers bouquets are favorites, colorful annuals are also hugely popular.

“It is planting season, and everybody has the gardening bug, especially moms,” said Leshyn. “Most often, these gifts are annuals meant to give color to flower beds and for building decorative pots.”

Favorites include geraniums, impatiens, hydrangea, coleus, snap dragons, celosia and marigolds.

With cut flowers, children can select choices that are very personalized.

“Roses, carnations, lilies and peonies are historic favorites, but tulips, orchids and Gerbera daisies are definitely in the running, too,” said Leshyn.

Tips for helping cut flowers last longer