Staunton seventh-grader wins ‘If I Were Mayor’ statewide essay contest

Aiswarya Vinu, a seventh-grader at Shelburne Middle School, was honored at a recent Staunton City Council meeting after winning the statewide “If I Were Mayor” Essay Contest for Region 3.

The contest asked seventh- and eighth-graders to describe what solutions they would implement for issues affecting their community if they were mayor. Aiswarya’s essay focused on teacher salaries in Staunton.

Ten other Shelburne students received honorable mentions, including Aaliyah Sprouse, Alex Carpenter, Cameron Boyle, Catherine Montijo, Francis O’Shea, Giuliana Migliaccio, Jacob Holsinger, Jossalyn Mask, Katelyn Blackwell and Logan Campbell.

Regional winners receive a $150 gift card and a plaque, and their essays will be featured in Virginia Town & City magazine. Congratulations to Aiswarya and all the students mentioned!

The winning essays, including Aiswarya’s, are viewable online.