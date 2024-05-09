Countries
Developing: Stuarts Draft man in custody after shooting incident, domestic situation

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Raymond Allen Gregory mugshot A suspect has been taken into custody following an alleged shooting incident on Wilda Road in Stuarts Draft.

Raymond Gregory Allen, 35, of Stuarts Draft, was found approximately 40 minutes after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release stating it was searching for Gregory.

The Sheriff’s Office reported in an updated news release later in the day on Thursday that it had received a call for shots fired in the 800 block of Wilda Road at approximately 12:36 p.m.

The female caller stated that the male suspect, shot through the front door from inside the residence at her. A rifle and spent shell casings were recovered from the residence.

Deputies arrived in the area of Wilda Road, closed the roadway and established a perimeter in an attempt to locate Allen.

While specialized units searched the area, Allen came out of a house adjacent from where he lives, and was taken into custody without incident.

The homeowner, John Shifflett, 58 of Stuarts Draft, where Allen was hiding was also taken into custody, and charged with obstruction of justice.

The female victim suffered a small laceration to her head from door debris during the incident.  She was treated at the scene by the Riverheads and Stuarts Draft Rescue Squads.

Allen is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Shifflett was released on an unsecured bond.  There is no current picture of Shifflett.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

